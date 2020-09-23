GWENT’S police and crime commissioner (PCC) would back longer sentences for criminals who attack police officers, paramedics, and other emergency workers.

The UK government plans to double the maximum prison sentence, from one year to two years, for those convicted of assaults on frontline staff.

Gwent PCC Jeff Cuthbert said he would welcome the move.

“These are people who are dedicated to keeping us safe and well, and they deserve to carry out their duty without being threatened, assaulted and abused,” he told the Argus.

MORE CRIME NEWS:

Ministry of Justice figures show there were at least 11,247 prosecutions for assaults on emergency workers last year in Wales and England, of which at least 144 were in the area covered by Gwent Police.

Those figures only covers principle offences, however. If the defendant was also charged with a more serious crime, such as assault causing grievous bodily harm, then the assault of an emergency worker would not have been included in these statistics.

There have been several assaults on emergency workers reported in the Argus in recent months, including attacks on NHS staff at the height of the first wave of the coronavirus public health crisis, and an alleged stabbing in Newport in April which hospitalised a police sergeant.

Of that latter incident, Mr Cuthbert said: “It serves as a powerful reminder of the very real risks that emergency service workers can face.”

The UK government’s proposed changes would be the second time in two years that maximum prison terms were extended for this offence.

READ MORE: Attacks on ambulance staff in Wales 'a daily occurrence', says campaigner

Announcing the new plans to increase sentences to two years, home secretary Priti Patel said last week: “Our police officers, firefighters and other emergency workers are our frontline heroes who put their lives on the line every single day to keep us safe, yet some despicable individuals still think it’s acceptable to attack, cough or spit at these courageous public servants.

“This new law sends a clear and simple message to these vile thugs - you will not get away with such appalling behaviour and you will be subject to the force of the law.”

Assaults cover acts including being pushed, shoved or spat at, but prosecutions can take place under more serious offences when an emergency worker is seriously injured.

The proposed new law will apply to police, prison staff, custody officers, fire service personnel, search and rescue workers and frontline health workers.

Additional reporting by PA.