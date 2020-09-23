FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford is aiming to get Newport out of local coronavirus lockdown 'as soon as it is safe to do so'.

He was speaking in response to a question from Newport East MS John Griffiths, who asked how long the city's residents could expect to be living under the new restrictions.

In the virtual Senedd session, Mr Drakeford said that the local lockdown in Newport, which came into effect from 6pm yesterday evening, is due to be reviewed in two weeks' time.

"My ambition is for those restrictions progressively to be lightened as soon as it is safe for us to do so," he said.

"I think there is a realistic prospect that that outbreak will be brought back under control as rapidly as possible, and then some of the measures we've needed to put in place will be able to be removed."

However, he stressed that this was dependent on the residents of Newport doing their part to ensure the spread of the virus was brought under control.

He said that the work being carried out by the contact tracing team in Newport so far was "absolutely outstanding".

"Provided they continue to have the co-operation of local people," lockdown measures may be eased soon, said Mr Drakeford.