A BLACKWOOD resident - given a life expectancy of 45 years - was showered with love by his family on his 70th birthday earlier this week.

Phillip Evans, who was born on September 21 1950, was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome when he was just 18 months old - a doctor gave him a life expectancy of 45 years.

He has now lived 25 years longer than that and celebrated the big day at Beatrice Webb Care Home in Blackwood, where he has lived for six years and his family say he is receiving ‘the best care possible.’

Phillip Evans celebrated 70 years on Monday

The Argus reported on Monday that, though his family could not be with him on his milestone day due to the coronavirus restrictions, they were planning to make it special for him from a distance - and they did just that.

Instead, they arranged a video call with him via Facebook Messenger. That call included his carer and other staff, along with many of his relatives: Ceinwen (sister), Chris (brother), Edd, Helena, Lisa, Carys, Kelsey, Caitlin, Ceira, Sky and Ruben.

Some of Phillip's relatives video called him on his 70th

READ MORE:

Phillip also had calls throughout the day from loved ones, including his brothers Dr Gareth Evans, Anthony Evans and Anthony's husband Paul.

Former Mayor of Caerphilly County Borough, Leon Gardiner, also called Phillip to "wish him all the best."

Phillip enjoying a cheeky birthday drink

Phillip also received an abundance of gifts from his loved ones to unwrap - including new pants, a John Wayne boxset, giant marshmallows, and a watch, among many other presents.

Plus, he was delighted to see his impressive milestone reported in the South Wales Argus on Monday, with one of his many nieces - Carys - adding: “The article was an emotional touch and something we will treasure forever!”