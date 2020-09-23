THE first review into lockdown restrictions in the Caerphilly borough will take place this week.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said he is "cautiously optimistic" ahead of the formal review.

Mr Gething cited a reduction in incidence rate from 119 cases per 100,000 people to 77.9 cases per 100,000 people.

That reduction has seen it fall from the highest rate in Wales.

Speaking in the Senedd, the health minister said: "Later this week, we'll carry out the first formal review of the restrictions in the Caerphilly borough.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that they are having a positive impact on cases of coronavirus in the area.

"We have seen a significant fall over a couple of days in the incidence rate. From being the highest rate in Wales, at 119 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, the latest figures show this rate has fallen to 77.9 cases per 100,000.

"This is still high, but provides, again, some cautiously optimistic evidence that the restrictions are helping to control the spread of the virus."

He added: "I want to thank residents and businesses in the Caerphilly borough for their help, co-operation and patience.

"This shows what we can do when we work together.

"I hope that we will see similar reductions in the other five local authority areas in south Wales that are subject to local restrictions, and, working together, we can keep Wales safe."