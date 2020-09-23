SOME pupils at another Blaina primary school have been asked to self-isolate following a positive case of coronavirus.

A mixed reception and Year 1 class at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg, along with pupils accessing home to school transport via Bus 5 (John’s Travel), have been told to self-isolate.

The pupils will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, in line with Welsh Government guidance. The first day started on September 17.

All those affected have been contacted by the school, while all unaffected pupils and staff will attend school as normal.

A statement from the council says: “Procedures are already in place within all Blaenau Gwent schools to limit group numbers and pupil contact, coupled with enhanced cleaning regimes.

“There is no need for anyone who has not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned.

“Only the child needs to self-isolate, and not siblings or family members. If symptoms develop within the household everyone must then self-isolate and arrange for a test for the person who is symptomatic.”

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg is the fifth school in Blaenau Gwent to be affected by a positive coronavirus case.

Yesterday, the council announced that Ystruth Primary School was having to close for two weeks because members of staff were self-isolating.

The council has also previously said that a class at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary Schoolin Brynmawr and Year 8 students at Tredegar Comprehensive School and Ebbw Fawr Learning Community Secondary Phase were all asked to self-isolate following positive cases.