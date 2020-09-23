A MAN was remanded in custody on class A drug importation allegations and a weapons charge.
Darren Willis, 34, of Ebbw View Terrace, Newbridge, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
He was charged with three counts of being concerned in the importation of heroin between April and August.
Willis also faces allegations of the possession of heroin, cocaine and ecstasy with intent to supply and conspiring to be in possession of a firearm – a Glock pistol.
MORE NEWS
The defendant is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on October 16.
Comments are closed on this article.