PRODUCERS of a new BBC One primetime gameshow have launched a search for contestants to take part - and be in the with the chance of winning cash.
Here's everything you need to know about the show - and how to apply.
What is the new show?
Comedian and presenter Michael McIntyre will host a brand new, feel-good, prime-time game show on BBC One, called The Wheel.
What will contestants need to do?
The BBC's website states: "We will be giving contestants the chance to win an amazing cash prize by taking on The Wheel.
"But don't worry, you won't be alone, you'll also have celebrity experts to assist you in answering questions and hopefully bag you the jackpot!
"We're searching for fun, confident and outgoing people who think they have the knowledge to take on The Wheel."
The Wheel is produced for the BBC by Hungry Bear Productions.
How to Take Part
Applicants will need to be 18-years-old or over in order to take part in the show.
To apply, send an email to the-wheel@hungrybear.tv.
The closing date for applications is October 1, 2020.
