A MAN is due to go on trial in the new year after he denied a number of burglary and attempted burglary charges.
Nathan Jenkins, 38, of Ferncroft Way, Trevethin, Pontypool, also pleaded not guilty to the alleged theft of a Chevrolet Captiva car.
During the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant denied two burglaries and two attempted burglaries.
The five alleged offences are alleged to have taken place in Monmouthshire, Pontypool and Ebbw Vale between July 31 and August 2.
Jenkins was represented by Owen Williams and the prosecution by Laura Shepherd.
The defendant, who appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison, is due to go on trial on January 27.
Jenkins was remanded in custody by Judge Niclas Parry.
