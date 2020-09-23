THE first minister today thanked the people of Caerphilly during the course of the borough's local lockdown.

Mark Drakeford, health minister Vaughan Gething, and public health professionals, all expressed "cautious optimism" about the state of the coronavirus in Caerphilly.

Since the borough was placed in local lockdown two weeks ago there has been a "decline in the prevalence of the disease", Mr Drakeford said.

More days of decline would be needed before the Welsh Government could be confident of being on top of the virus, but the early signs were very encouraging, he added.

The first minister said that if Caerphilly had managed to get the spread of the coronavirus under control, it would be thanks to the incredible efforts of residents.

He explained: "It will be because of the efforts that people in Caerphilly have made to stick to the rules and the conditions we have had to place on them.

"I was cheered up last week by a conversation I had with a senior police officer who is responsible for Caerphilly.

"They said that in the police's experience, people in Caerphilly were not only abiding by the regulations, but were keen to make their contribution.

"They wanted to do the right thing because they believed that in that way, the period in which they lived with the restrictions would be lessened.

"I am very grateful indeed for all the efforts that people are making."