PUPILS at a Torfaen school have been asked to self-isolate after positive coronavirus case.

Year 4 pupils at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School, as well as a Year 5 class, have been asked to isolate at home for the next 14 days.

The school remains open to pupils not in the affected classes, and a deep clean of the school will take place today (Wednesday).

A statement on the school website assured parents that "enhanced cleaning regimes" were in place at the school at the end of each day and at midday on touchpoints in communal areas.

"This morning we have been notified by a parent of a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School," read the statement.

"Advice on self-isolation has been given to all affected pupils and members of staff.

"The school has acted promptly and is working closely with the NHS Test, Trace and Protect (TTP) team based in Torfaen Council to ensure all appropriate measures are in place to protect pupils, staff and the wider community.

"The school remains open and it is not necessary for any other child to self-isolate, stay away from school or to be tested, unless advised to by a TTP team or they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

"The only classes/year group this affects is Year 4 (Blorenge Plaza) and Mrs Jordan’s class in Ty Godwith.

"Enhanced cleaning regimes are in place in school with a sanitising clean at the end of every school day and a midday clean of touchpoints in communal areas. A deep clean of the school will take place today."

The school is the latest in Torfaen to have pupils self-isolating, after parents of Year 11 pupils at Cwmbran High School were notified of a positive case on Monday.