A 57-YEAR-OLD man from Blaenau Gwent has pleaded not guilty to an offence related to the importation of an allegedly "indecent or obscene" childlike doll.
Paul Gray, of Bennett Street, Blaina, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court yesterday.
He denied a charge of being "knowingly concerned" in the alleged importation of a banned item - namely a "simulation childlike human silicone doll" that was "indecent or obscene".
The alleged offence happened between September 1 and November 14 last year, the hearing was told.
Following the defendant's not guilty plea, Judge Richard Twomlow set a trial date for March 2 next year, also at Cardiff Crown Court.
