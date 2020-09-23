Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

IF you’re looking for a a reusable face mask there are a number of options. You may make your own mask or purchase one from a retailer, but if you want a homemade mask without actually sewing it yourself, Etsy is the place to shop.

With endless fabric mask options on Etsy, it’s difficult to decide which one to choose. I wrote an article on what you need to know before buying or making a mask, based on current research and my previous experience (before joining the Reviewed team I spent years in apparel and textiles working on material development, technical design, and product integrity).

However, if you have too much on your plate to research masks but still want to get a great mask, I spent hours scouring Etsy to find masks worth buying—here are the top 8:

1. This quality canvas mask

A great mask doesn't need to be boring. Credit: Etsy / AldoraCreations

This is one of the few masks on Etsy to specify the exact material they are using, which is cotton canvas. Canvas is a great material for masks as it’s one of the more effective fabrics for filtration. This mask is tripled-layered and is available in a number of delightful fabric patterns.

Get the Cotton Canvas Face Mask at Etsy for £6

2. A Batik print mask with three layers

A triple-layer mask with bold prints. Credit: Etsy / TheLittleLinenStore

This mask is triple-layered which offers better protection, studies have shown multiple layers of fabric increase the effectiveness of filtration. However, extra layers of fabric come with a trade-off—they make it harder to breathe, which may be OK for people that prefer more protection, but not OK for those that don't like wearing a mask. The masks come in bright colours and bold prints if you’re looking for something more than a basic solid colour.

Get the Cotton Face Mask in Batik Blue at Etsy for £5.94

3. A face mask with a nose wire

Get a better fit with a nose wire. Credit: Etsy / FourshoreStudios

This mask features heavyweight quilter’s cotton, which is another great fabric if you’re looking for better filtration. The mask has four layers and can be purchased with an optional wash bag. The mask has a filter pocket, ear loops, and a padded nose wire for a better fit to your face.

Get the Quilter's cotton face mask at Etsy for £12.95

4. An organic OEKO-TEX certified mask

Don't want harmful substances? No problem. Credit: Etsy / AVLENuk

If you’re looking for an organic cotton mask, look no further than these. The fabric is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, which means the fabric has been tested and is free from harmful substances. The masks are double-layered, feature a pleated design, and are made from linen.

Get the Oeko-Tex Pure Linen Face Mask at Etsy for £9.99

5. This customisable lightweight mask

Make your mask your own with customisation. Credit: Etsy / CariadPrinting

While this mask is not going to offer the most protection, it’s suitable for someone who can’t wear a heavier mask or as a cover for another mask. It’s lightweight, double-layered, and you can get your name, initials, or a short text printed on the mask.

Get the Personalised Face Mask at Etsy for £5.95



6. This mask that provides water-resistant protection

Rain doesn't stand a chance. Credit: Etsy / McAlistairandWen

Did you get caught in the rain wearing your mask and now it’s wet and uncomfortable to wear? Guard against the rain with this waterproof nylon mask. In addition to being water-resistant, the mask has 3 layers and adjustable ear loops.

Get the Reusable Adult 3 Layer Water Resistant Face Mask at Etsy for £5.89

7. A quality denim mask

Denim isn't just for jeans. Credit: Etsy / CardamomClothing

Just because your jeans are tucked away in a drawer doesn’t mean you can’t wear denim. This face mask is double-layered with an outer denim layer.

Get the Denim Face Mask at Etsy for £8.99

8. A mask with three layers for children

Quality masks in cute patterns for kids and toddlers. Credit: Etsy / handmadedezigns

If you’re looking for a quality mask for your little ones, these are some of the better ones on Etsy for filtration. They are made with cotton and have three layers, which means you’re going to get better protection than other fabrics. The mask is designed for children ages three to ten and comes in various prints.

Get the Kids Face Mask at Etsy for £2.39

