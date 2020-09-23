RYANAIR have made changes for those who have booked to fly with the airline in October and November.
We've put together what you need to know - and what to do if you're affected.
What have Ryanair changed?
On Wednesday (September 23), Ryanair announced it will extend the waiving of its flight change fee for all customers who book to travel in October and November 2020.
The airline say the change will give passengers 'peace of mind and greater flexibly if their travel plans change'.
What will customers be able to do?
Ryanair hae said that customers who book for travel in October and November will be able to change their flights with zero change fee to travel until March 21, 2021.
However, the changes must be made at least seven days prior to the departure date of the original booking.
What have Ryanair said?
Ryanair’s director of Marketing and Digital, Dara Brady said: "In order to provide as much flexibility and confidence as possible for our customers this autumn, we have extended the waiving of our flight change fee to October and November bookings.
"Customers can now plan a well-deserved break knowing that if their plans change they can move their flights to any new date up to March 21, 2021 without additional fees."
For more information on T&Cs, visit: https://www.ryanair.com/ie/en/useful-info/no-change-fee.
