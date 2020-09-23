THERE is a 'very real possibility' coronavirus takes a hold in Wales again, the first minister has warned.

After months of decline in the summer, Wales has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks which has lead to local restrictions being introduced in areas including Newport, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

Mark Drakeford said the "clear upward curve" was a worry.

On top of that the country has reported a number of deaths in the last week.

The first minister said: "Cases of coronavirus are on the rise again in Wales.

"There is a clear upward curve after a steady decline throughout the summer months.

"We are beginning to see people being admitted to hospital needing treatment for the serious impact of coronavirus.

"Sadly in the last week we have once again recorded a number of deaths from this disease.

"Coronavirus remains a deadly virus and my thoughts, as ever, are with the family and friends of all of those who have died throughout this pandemic."

He added that it was up to everyone to work together to stop the virus "taking a hold" again in Wales.

Mr Drakeford said: "This shows that after a short couple of months respite over the summer, coronavirus has returned to Wales and unless we take some concerted actions now, there is a very real possibility that we could see it take a hold again in our local communities, towns and cities.

"This remains a highly infectious virus for which there is no cure, nor is there a vaccine at present.

"It is in our hands as to whether or not it takes a hold of our lives again, and I believe that we have come too far together to let that happen."