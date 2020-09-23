A MOBILE testing unit will open in Blaenau Gwent at the former Nantyglo Comprehensive School site tomorrow (Thursday).

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is opening the unit in response to a rising rate of coronavirus cases in the borough, which was placed under lockdown restrictions on Tuesday.

The unit, on Pond Road, will provide a walk up and drive through testing service to residents of Blaenau Gwent, by appointment only, opening at 12.30pm on Thursday and closing at 4.30pm on Wednesday, September 30.

READ MORE:

You must bring ID and proof of address.

If you have symptoms of coronavirus - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell – or if you’ve been feeling unwell for no apparent reason, call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm to book a test.

If you are unsure about your symptoms, please use the NHS Wales online symptom checker, or call 111 for help and advice.

For people who live outside the Blaenau Gwent County Borough area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent. You can also have a test posted to your home.

Mererid Bowley, Interim Director of Public Health for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “This new mobile testing unit allows us to increase capacity and test more people with symptoms of coronavirus.

“This temporary testing unit will help us learn more about the rate of infection help us protect the residents of Blaenau Gwent

“I’d encourage people who live in Blaenau Gwent, if you have symptoms of a cough, loss of taste or smell or fever, or if you’ve been feeling unwell for no apparent reason to get a test.

“I urge anybody with symptoms and your whole household to stay at home until you have the results of your test to protect you, your family and your community.

“By working together we can keep Blaenau Gwent safe.”

Where is the testing centre?

The Nantyglo Temporary Mobile Testing Facility will be open at the former Nantyglo Comprehensive School site, Pond Road, Nantyglo NP23 4WX.

When is the testing centre open?

Thursday September 24: 12.30pm – 4.30pm

Friday, September 25 – Wednesday, September 30: 9.30am – 4.30pm.

You must book an appointment to get a test. Call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm.

Do I need to bring anything?

The testing centre is only for Blaenau Gwent residents, so bring ID and proof of address.

You can arrive on foot, by car or bike. The self-swab test is done in 5 minutes, and you must wear a face covering on the way to and from your test.

Please do not use public transport to get to the testing centre.