A LARGE donation of school supplies has been made to a Torfaen primary school.
This week Melin Homes, through their schools programme FACE, made a donation to Councillor Giles Davies’ Back-2-School scheme in Torfaen.
The housing association donated more than £900s worth of school equipment.
Included in the donation were 250 pencil cases, 100 notepads, 120 pencil sharpeners, 100 rulers, 120 glue sticks, 50 scientific calculators and 2,500 pens.
Trisha Hoddinott, manager of the schools project, said: “We may not be able to take our schools programme into classrooms at the moment but we are so pleased we can still help and make a difference.”
READ MORE:
- Pupils at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary asked to self-isolate
- Coronavirus: how Monmouthshire, Torfaen compare to Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly
- Alcohol sale restrictions in Wales lockdown areas 'too lenient'
Welcoming the donation, Councillor Davies said: “Wow, I really didn’t expect so many items. Thank you so much.
“All of the items will be donated to Garnteg Primary School in Garndiffaith, for children whose parents are finding it difficult to provide equipment during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.”
Since Melin Homes launched their schools project, they have helped almost 3,000 pupils, 500 teachers and 32 schools.
They are continuing to offer help and avice for teachers and pupils throughout the pandemic.
The programme supports schools across Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Monmouthshire.