STARBUCKS have added a new drink to the autumn line-up - a Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), along with a Vegan Whipped Topping at branches across the UK.
The new addition means that for the first time ever, vegans will now be able to enjoy the full PSL experience.
What is the Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte made of?
Starbucks say the Vegan PSL keeps the authentic flavours of the fan favourite drink at its core, combining Starbucks Espresso Roast with the pumpkin base, featuring notes of nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon.
Customers will be able to pick a dairy alternative of their choice and pair it with the soya-based Vegan Whipped Topping. Aiming to recreate the experience of whipped cream for vegan PSL lovers, the Vegan Whipped Topping has a silky texture and light hints of vanilla.
When did Starbucks launch the Pumpkin Spice Latte?
Launched back in 2003, Starbucks has evolved the original PSL year-on-year to align with shifting consumer trends.
How much will the Pumpkin Spice Latte cost?
Prices for the Pumpkin Spice Latte in Short size start from £3.30 RRP. The same price applies to the Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latte when ordered with soya.
The Vegan Whipped Topping is free when customers order a Vegan PSL or a Vegan Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage.
Prices for the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Blended Beverage in Mini size start from £3.45 RRP.
Comments are closed on this article.