AN ARMY veteran and his wife from Gelligaer have been chosen to star in a photoshoot for Help for Heroes, modelling a range of clothes designed to raise funds for the military charity.

Jon Congreve, 58, left the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers as a Staff Sergeant after 22 years in the military, which saw him stationed in Germany and Cyprus, while his wife Debbie worked in civilian roles supporting the military.

“It’s not an easy life, being in the military, but we’ve had priceless experiences and we loved it,” said Mrs Congreve.

Mr Congreve has cervical disc disease, osteoarthritis, and bilateral tendinitis which affects his hips and back, as well as being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He reached out for support from Help for Heroes last year and was selected to take part in the Invictus Games, scheduled for 2021.

The front cover of the catalogue featuring Help for Heroes fundraisers Jon and Debbie Congreve. Picture: Help for Heroes.

“Most military people are proud and don’t like asking for help,” he said. “It was quite scary to be honest, and I questioned myself - have I failed myself, have I failed my wife, but I’ve realised, that’s just life. Sometimes you need a helping hand, sometimes you don’t, and there’s no disgrace in taking a helping hand from anybody.”

Having already supported the charity last year, taking part in events to highlight the 40,000 Strong awareness campaign in Caerphilly, Mr and Mrs Congreve took part in a socially distanced photoshoot in their garden to model clothes which feature in a catalogue which is being sent to homes across the UK through September and are available online from Help for Heroes Trading Ltd which gifts all its profits to Help for Heroes.