NHS fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is getting the big-screen treatment following a fierce bidding war by film producers.

The life story of the centenarian, who shot to fame after raising more than £32 million for the NHS by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden, will be shot next year.

What has Sir Captain Tom Moore said?

The Second World War veteran quipped: “I don’t know of any 100-year-old actors but I’m sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up!”

The “uplifting” and “life-affirming” biopic will focus on the former British Army captain’s “close relationship with his family and explore how his strength, wisdom and humour changed the way they viewed the world”.

What will the move focus on?

The movie will “draw on his military career and dramatise how personal grief and the horrors of war shaped his life and inspired him to keep walking”.

The fundraising hero made headlines by walking laps of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday, amid the pandemic, to raise funds from the NHS.

He also broke two Guinness World Records, scored a Number One single and was knighted by the Queen.

Who will make the film?

The film will be made by Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures, whose credits together include Fisherman’s Friends, about the Cornish fishermen who signed a record deal, and Finding Your Feet, starring Imelda Staunton.

Writers/producers Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard said in a joint statement: “This is a story about the power of the human spirit and Captain Sir Tom personifies that.

“We are honoured to be telling this unique and inspiring story and are excited about audiences getting to know the man behind the headlines.”

Producer James Spring said: “At a time of fear and uncertainty 161 countries around the world embraced the beacon of hope that Captain Sir Tom provided. We are privileged that Tom and his family have entrusted us to tell their story.”

What has Captain Sir Tom's daughter said?

The Second World War veteran’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said: “We received so many offers but what it boiled down to was trust.

“The family are big fans of the films James, Meg and Nick have written and produced and we hope that our story connects with audiences in the same way their previous films have done.”