A PUBLICLY-owned wood recycling centre is set to be created in Blaenau Gwent.
Currently, household wood waste is collected at the council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres and recycled at third party sites operated by private contractors.
The council’s business case for the project looks at a potential publicly-owned facility in partnership with the Welsh Government and other Welsh councils.
Supported by the Welsh Government, the Regional Wood Recycling Facility would be situated at Silent Valley, between Cwm and Ebbw Vale, and be operated by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on behalf of other councils.
It is hoped, say the council, that the development of the facility will reduce the environmental impacts associated with waste wood management in the South Wales region, whilst contributing substantially to Wales’ current resources and its statutory recycling targets.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, executive member for environment, councillor Joanna Wilkins said: “We are currently exploring how the council and its partners could develop their own Wood Waste Recycling Facility.
“The benefits include significant savings for local authorities for example through reduced haulage mileage and costs as well as the environmental benefits; the reduction in CO2 and NO2 emissions associated with transporting and treating waste wood.
“Such a facility would also support our recycling targets and our commitment to the Welsh Government’s Low Carbon agenda to tackle climate change.”