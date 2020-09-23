THE LEADER of Torfaen council has called on residents to follow the latest coronavirus measures to avoid lockdown being introduced in the borough.

In Gwent, only Torfaen and Monmouthshire are not subject to localised restrictions, after Newport and Blaenau Gwent went back into lockdown on Tuesday.

There were nine new cases in Torfaen in the latest Public Health Wales figures, meaning there has now been 416 cases in total. Only Monmouthshire (414) has fewer cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region.

And Cllr Anthony Hunt has called on residents to make sure the number of cases in the local authority don't continue to rise.

"I’d like to thank everyone who is sticking to the rules by maintaining good hand hygiene; keeping a safe distance with people from outside their extended household; and isolating at home if they have symptoms of Covid," he said.

"However, across the country a widespread breakdown of social distancing has resulted in these latest control measures and local lockdowns across the region. The R value is back above 1 in Wales and right now the virus is being passed silently from person to person in our communities.

"We know this virus spreads quickly and relies on close human contact. It is now critical we all follow the rules and reduce the amount of close contact we all have with people outside of our households. We are also seeing the number of older people catching the virus increase which is resulting in a rise in hospital admissions.

"To avoid the type of severe lockdown we experienced in the spring, we need everyone to take responsibility and follow the rules.

"Please do this to protect yourself and your family."

"Although media coverage quite often highlights how this pandemic brings out the worst in our society – we must also remember that it frequently brings out the best in people and I must thank all the residents and our staff who continue to make a vital contribution in the community," he added.

Cllr Hunt explained what the council were doing to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

"Our public protection team are out in the borough making frequent spot checks on pubs, shops and businesses," he said. "They will also respond to complaints about failure to comply with social distancing and hand hygiene requirements and have served improvement notices or closure notices where there is a lack of compliance.

"To reduce transmission, it is also vital people isolate at home if symptomatic and provide as much information on their movements if contacted by our Track, Trace and Protect team."