In South Wales East, the region I represent, Caerphilly, Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil are all experiencing localised restrictions on individuals' liberties.

When we observe the situation in Sweden, where there was no lockdown, we see that there has been no significant resurgence in cases.

Indeed, we have recently lifted travel restrictions with Sweden. Meanwhile, in Spain, where there was a severe lockdown, there has been a sizeable resurgence in cases.

In Wales, the Welsh Government kept people locked down during the summer months, when immune systems are at their strongest and when the NHS has its greatest capacity. Mark Drakeford's government has taken people's summer away, only for cases to rise again going into the winter months where the opposite is true of immune systems and NHS capacity.

The Welsh Government and their apologists often like to say that Wales has led the way with their coronavirus response.

My characterisation of their response would be 'the same as England, only worse'. They tinker around the edges of England's regulations, making them confusing and illogical.

The bizarre rule of six has very little reasoning to it, and I found it interesting that last week the First Minister did not share with me the new evidence he has seen which made him reconsider his earlier statement that there was only a marginal case for the wearing of non-medical face coverings.

I believe that lockdown fatigue has taken hold. People have given up much of their summer, many believing that it was for a good cause and that it would defeat the virus, because Mark Drakeford told them it would. It was not true.

We must accept that we are going to be living with this virus for the foreseeable future, and Mark Drakeford cannot keep people locked down forever. Wales cannot handle what this would do to our economy, our mental wellbeing or indeed the many individuals who are still awaiting operations and care for other health problems. I begin to wonder how much longer the First Minister will drag this pandemic out in Wales through his restrictions. I believe that we should let people make their own assessments of their risks, and take appropriate precautions.

Sweden trusted their people take make their own judgements rather than relying on the government to know best. We have seen in the UK that the government does not know best.