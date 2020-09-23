IT MAY only be September, but could the race for Christmas number one be over already?
With coronavirus cases back on the rise and localised lockdowns being imposed, we could all do with some cheering up.
Luckily, Newport's own rap posse Goldie Lookin Chain have stepped up to the plate.
Following on from their single Covidiot released in May, the group have now released Covid Christmas.
Set to the tune of Slade's Merry Christmas Everybody, this latest release sees each of the band call in from home to provide their unique outlook on the current situation.
Anyway, who said September was too early to start listening to Christmas songs?
Warning: This clip includes bad language, so may not be appropriate for younger readers.