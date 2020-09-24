THE family of a missing Newbridge man have thanked everyone for their support after an emotional appeal on Crimewatch Roadshow.

Kyle Vaughan has been missing for almost eight years and on Monday, his dad Alan was shown on BBC One’s Crimewatch Roadshow in an appeal for information and for his son’s body to be returned.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Mr Vaughan recounted how emotional it was to film and watch the piece. He said: “It was hard doing it and it was very emotional to watch when it aired.

“I filmed it in August and spent seven hours working on it which was mentally and physically draining.”

The programme featured a reconstruction of Kyle’s last known whereabouts and movements alongside an emotional video of Mr Vaughan.

Mr Vaughan explained how he has been inundated with messages since it aired and has seen people getting in touch from all over the world.

Alan and Mary Vaughan (front centre) with friends and family on a walk and balloon release in 2013 to mark the first anniversary of Kyle's disappearance. The support from their family and friends has not wavered.

“I must have had over 100 messages on Monday afternoon,” he said.

“I had to turn my phone off at one point. But everyone was so positive, saying how I had done well, and they hoped that we will get answers.

“When I watched it back, I managed to hold it all together until I saw Mary’s picture. Then I broke. I was really pleased with how it was put together, but a number of people contacted me upset about how Kyle was pictured as a drink driver where you can go to a pub and not have a drink.

“I know that Kyle did not crash the car, I know he was run off the road.”

MORE NEWS:

Mr Vaughan’s wife Mary died of cancer on January 1, 2018, never knowing what happened to her son. Mr Vaughan always states that the cancer didn’t kill his wife, but not knowing about what happened to Kyle was the cause.

The appeal has had a positive response from the public according to Mr Vaughan who said that he had been told there had been a number of calls and responses with information.

He said: “Myself and Mary would like to thank everyone for their support and for all the information that has been passed to the police. We would like to thank Gwent Police and the Crimewatch Roadshow team for all their help and hope that soon, our eight years of misery will come to an end.

“I think I have done everything humanly possible. I’m just waiting on the public now. It’s up to the public as to whether we get Kyle’s body back.”

Kyle Vaughan disappeared on December 30, 2012 on the bypass between Risca and Cross Keys. His silver Peugeot car was found shortly after 11.30pm and appeared to have been involved in a collision but he was nowhere to be found. On the show, it was said that he had been seen by a passing motorist to be walking away from the scene, but nothing is known from that point as searches and arrests have brought no further information.

Gwent Police head of crime, detective chief superintendent Nicky Brain, said: “Our investigation into what happened to Kyle that night in December remains very much active. Eight years on and we remain in regular contact with Kyle’s family, and continue to receive information from members of the public, all of which is recorded and investigated by officers on our major incident team.

“This has obviously been an extensive enquiry. To date; 40 areas have been searched, over 200 people interviewed, over 180 intelligence logs submitted and nearly 900 witness statements taken.

“Unfortunately though, we still don’t have the answers we need and Kyle’s family so desperately want. Our appearance on Crimewatch Roadshow Live shows that we’ve not given up trying to find those answers for Kyle’s family.

“We are still keen to receive any information that may assist our enquiries, however minor you may feel it is.”

You can view the episode on the BBC iPlayer and anyone with any information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101.