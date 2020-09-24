GWENT residents have been asked to use common sense and to learn the lockdown restrictions in Newport, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding, of Gwent Police asked the public to familiarise themselves with the restrictions in the affected areas instead of calling the police.

"We have had a case where we had a question from someone who needed to drive down the M4 - which is technically through Newport - asking if they are breaking the regulations," he said.

"Look up the restrictions, they are pretty clear in terms of what you can and can't do, rather than call us."

Chief Supt Harding added that the restrictions, as well as Frequently Asked Questions, can be found on the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales websites, as well as on the websites and social media pages of local authorities.

This comes after Chief Supt Harding's colleague, Chief Supt Mark Hobrough, said last week that the force's 101 line had received countless calls from residents who want to "seek advice or guidance they aren't breaching the regulations" after lockdown was introduced in Caerphilly.

"It will help us deal with policing demands rather than be tied up in other ways," said Chief Supt Mark Hobrough.

One person called 101 to ask if driving on the M4 through Newport was outlawed. Picture: Traffic Wales

Chief Supt Harding said despite the new measures, this would not divert resources away from the force's other priorities.

"For us it's not about specifically dedicating resources to this, but how we adapt what we do on a daily basis," he said.

"We will be policing it, but our normal policing services are still available. We want people to call us.

"A big concern last time we were in lockdown was domestic abuse. We don't want people affected by this to feel like they can't call us."