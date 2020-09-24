A MOTHER hopes lessons have been learned after her son suffered a life-changing brain injury during an operation.

Llewie Pavis, four, was starved of oxygen during surgery for a blocked bowel when he was a newborn at the University Hospital Wales, in Cardiff, in 2016.

The brain damage he suffered has left him with permanent disabilities - Llewie has mobility problems, cannot speak, and is mainly fed through a tube. He has been diagnosed with autism, and he also has problems with his sight and sleep.

Ahead of Action for Brain Injury Week (September 28-October 4), his mum Khloe Pavis, 27, recalled the days after Llewie's operation, when he suffered seizures after coming round from general anaesthetic.

Scans a few days later showed he had suffered a brain injury, with a drop in blood pressure during surgery causing him to be starved of oxygen.

“When Llewie woke up after surgery and started having a seizure I feared the worst," said Ms Pavis, of Usk.

"His head was floppy and I knew there was something seriously wrong. To be then told he had suffered brain damage confirmed my worst fears."

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board accepted liability and have given their sincere apologies to Llewie's family, a spokeswoman said, adding that the incident was at the time "reported and fully investigated in line with health board policies, so that lessons were learnt from this tragic case".

Sara Burns, a legal specialist at law firm Irwin Mitchell LLP, said: “Llewie’s injury will have a profound impact on his and Khloe’s lives.

"We are now working with the health board to ensure that Llewie can now access the specialist care and therapies that he will require to try and live as full and independent a life as possible.

“While nothing can make up for what has happened to Llewie, it’s vital that lessons are learned so others don’t have to experience the upset that Khloe and her family have.

“Action for Brain Injury Week is an important reminder of the help and support that’s available.”

Ms Pavis said: “I worry about him in the future as I know he’ll always be reliant on people and whilst I want him to have everything from life I feel that will not be possible because of the extent of his injuries.

“Despite everything he’s the most amazing little boy and I’m blessed to have him in my life. While he may not have the same chances of other children he won’t be short of love.

“I just hope that by speaking out lessons are learned and others don’t have to go through what we have.”