HUNDREDS of drivers were caught committing a variety of motoring offences across Gwent last week as part of the Project Edward road safety scheme.

More than 900 drivers were caught speeding, according to the latest Gwent Police estimates, and eight drivers were arrested - four on suspicion of drug-driving, two on suspicion of drink-driving, and two on suspicion of driving while disqualified.

As reported in the Argus last week, Project Edward aims to prevent road deaths through a combination of education and enforcement.

This vehicle was seized by Gwent Police during Project Edward because the driver had no insurance. Picture: Gwent Police

Over the course of the week, Gwent Police stopped 213 vehicles and issued 70 traffic offence reports. Across the force area, officers also seized 35 vehicles for offences including drivers having no insurance.

During Project Edward, officers recorded "only three per cent of light coming through" the windows of this car, described by Gwent Police as the most dangerous and lowest percentage glass our police vehicle examiners have seen on the road". Picture: Gwent Police

Officers also reported shocking finds such as cars with broken seatbelts, balding tyres, and windows so heavily tinted that just three per cent of light was coming through.

Gwent Police said this was "the most dangerous vehicle we've stopped all week" during Project Edward. "Seat belts snapped so tied a new one with a knot. Not even connected to anything on the passenger side," officers said. Picture: Gwent Police

Gwent Police inspector Jason Williams said Project Edward helped emphasise road safety to motorists and the wider public, also allowing officers to use other tactics such as education and engagement.

A Gwent Police officer also took time to rescue two baby squirrels on the roadside during the Project Edward campaign. Picture: Gwent Police

“It is a concern that some motorists continue to drive illegally or are driving vehicles that are not roadworthy," Insp Williams said.

“While enforcement is a necessary tool in keeping our roads safe it is often a last resort.

"But any motorist caught driving their vehicle anti-socially, dangerously or erratically will be prosecuted.

"Gwent Police will not tolerate this type of behaviour on our roads.”