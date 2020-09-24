GWENT Wildlife Trust (GWT) has announced the winners of its lockdown photography competition on the theme of 'Wildlife From Home'.
Launched back in the spring, while people in Wales were restricted to staying within five miles of their homes, the trust's contest encouraged Gwent residents to find the natural wonders on their own doorsteps.
The quality of the entries and the response to the competition were commended by the judges – GWT's vice-chairman Rob Waller and senior conservation ecologist Andy Karran.
“It was wonderful to see so many entries from around Gwent capturing the wide range of wildlife in people’s gardens and local areas that is present in this part of Wales," Mr Karran said. "We saw entries of everything from bees, birds and butterflies, to squirrels and even snakes in a few Gwent gardens."
Mr Waller added: “We commend all the entries to the competition and congratulate our winners.
“We hope people have been truly inspired by connecting with their nature neighbours during the lockdown and through our competition.”
The winner of the over-18s contest was George Steven Reed, from Newport.
Also shortlisted were: John Burns, Newport; Alan Underwood, Abergavenny; David Jones, Caerleon; Stephen Tyrell, Abergavenny; Melissa Stewart, Tregare; Toby Clement, Abergavenny; Jackie Cuff, Cwmbran; Jeremy Mayers, Pontypool; Sharon Smith, Abertillery.
The winner of the under-18s contest was Sean Crabbe, from Caldicot.
Also shortlisted was Ramona Broadhead-Collins from Abertillery.
The winner of the video contest was Nicola Perkins, from Pontypool.