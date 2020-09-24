A MAN is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to an affray allegation.
Steven Wells, 23, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly, denied the charge before a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The alleged offence is claimed to have taken place on May 12.
Wells was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Nicholas Gedge.
MORE NEWS
The defendant is due to stand trial on February 11.
Wells was granted bail by Judge Niclas Parry.
Comments are closed on this article.