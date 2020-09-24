A SCHOOL in Rhymney has taken action after someone there tested positive for coronavirus.

Idris Davies School 3-18, on Abertysswg Road, announced the news yesterday.

In a statement they wrote: "Unfortunately, a member of our school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have taken appropriate action in line with public health protocols to ensure that school can remain open to all pupils who are unaffected by this case.

"Contact has been made with the parents/guardians of pupils who have been identified as contacts.

"Unless you have been contacted directly by the school there is no need to phone the school to check."

It is not clear whether the case involves staff or a pupil, but the school has been contacted for more information.

READ MORE:

Idris Davies School 3-18, is an amalgamation of three schools: Rhymney Comprehensive School, Abertwssg Primary School and Pontlottyn Primary School.

Parents and guardians of children are reminded not to send their children to school if they have tested positive for coronavirus, or if they show symptoms of coronavirus.

These symptoms include

A new continuous cough

A high temperature

Loss of taste or smell

If someone shows these symptoms they are urged to book a test which they can do through visiting gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test