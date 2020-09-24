A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAEL PAUL GEORGE, 24, of Gaer Vale, Newport, must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to having an air weapon which he used for firing missiles beyond his premises and criminal damage.

The former is an offence under the Firearms Act 1968.

George was also ordered to complete 19 days of an accredited programme and pay £280 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES REED, 28, of Manor Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £700 in compensation and a fine after he admitted causing actual bodily harm.

JADE KATHLEEN YOUNG, 33, of Aberthaw Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 30 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-driving limit.

She was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH PAUL GULLIFORD, 35, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted public disorder and possession of cannabis.

MICHAEL GORDON HOLPIN, 23, of Caefelin Street, Llanhilleth, was made the subject of a four-week curfew and ordered to pay £60 costs after he admitted breaching supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

SEAN PONTING, 32, of Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 23 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-driving limit.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.