We asked our readers to send in pictures of themselves with famous people - and they certainly did not disappoint.

Here is this week's selection.

Dwayne Lewis, of Abergavenny, shared this picture of him with football legend Paul Gascoigne, who he met in Bournemouth. Dwayne said: "He was really nice and happy to have his picture taken."

John Bevan, of Newport, is pictured here of him partying with Charlie Kray - the older brother of the notorious Kray twins - in London on the Thames.

Here is David Williams, of Crosskeys, with Alan Titchmarsh. David has volunteered for Alan's television show Love Your Garden in Pontypool. He is still working on the programme and said: "It’s very soul satisfying seeing the transformation."

Neal Elstone, of Blackwood, had his picture taken with singer Alisha Dixon at a Woolworths Kids First red carpet party at the Grosvener House Hotel London after he and his team had raised more than £30,000 for the charity. Alisha was one of the entertainers.

Nicola Mountjoy, of Trinant, shared this picture of her partner Tim and darts player John Lowe taken when they were on holiday in Porthcawl. Tim was picked out of the audience to play against John Lowe - and he beat him.

Lloyd Walsh, of Newport, bumped into American actor Jesse Eisenberg at Cardiff Castle in 2016, who was in the city soaking up the local history after a stage show in London.

Jessica Bond, of Newport, won the title of the UK's Biggest Big Bang Theory Fan in 2015 and she got to meet the cast and also appears on the season eight special features DVD.

Joanne Nicholson, of Abergavenny, is pictured with screen legend Sir Anthony Hopkins after he popped into her cafe in Abergavenny. She said: "He came to my the Cwtch Cafe for my homemade scones and a cup of tea. I didn’t even recognise him when I served him. He is a lovely gentleman, gave a big hug and kiss and did his Hannibal Lecter impression."

This is Mark Carey, of Cwmbran, with Frank Skinner at Urquhart Castle on the banks of Loch Ness, who was in the area filming Landscape Artist of the Year.

Ceinwen Morgan, of Blackwood, is picture with Aiden Turner, Ross Poldark from BBC 1 drama Poldark. She said: "My grandson was baby Jeremy in Poldark. He was Demelza and Ross Poldark's baby. I went along during filming and managed to get a photo with Ross (Aiden Turner)."