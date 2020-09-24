THE UK's biggest supermarket chains have revealed whether or not they would bring back product purchase limits following concerns that some shoppers have started panic buying.

We've contacted each retailer to ask if this will be the case - and here are the responses in full.

Asda

The supermarket chain said they currently have good availability in their stores and online slots.

On Wednesday (September 23), Asda also announced a number of additional safety measures across its stores to provide an enhanced level of protection for customers and staff.

The new measures, to be implemented in the coming weeks, include:

The creation of 1,000 new Asda Safety Marshals stationed at the front of every store and in the aisles of larger stores. These colleagues will be on hand to help customers with safety queries and reiterate Government guidelines to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing while they shop. Customers who do not have a covering when they enter the store will be offered a pack of disposable masks that they can pay for as they complete their shopping.

Additionally, those marshals stationed at the store entrance will provide sanitised baskets / trolleys to customer as they enter the store.

Introducing additional hand sanitisation stations in the busiest sections of all stores in addition to the multiple cleaning points already found throughout stores.

Applying a protective coating to all basket and trolley handles, creating an antimicrobial surface that prevents the spread of bacteria and viruses. The same coating technology (Bio Master X shield) is already used to kill bacteria and viruses in the NHS Nightingale Excel hospital.

Following the recent change in Government guidance, all Asda store colleagues in England, Wales and Scotland will now wear a covering while at work unless they have a medical exemption. Asda say they have always encouraged staff to wear a covering by offering them a choice of disposable and reusable coverings and visors.

These new initiatives will supplement the comprehensive safety measures Asda already to make its stores a Covid secure place to shop and work, which include, Perspex screens at every checkout, clear social distancing signage throughout stores, and regular deep cleaning regimes.

Anthony Hemmerdinger, Chief Operating Officer at Asda, said: “We know that safety remains a key priority for our customers and we will continue to do all we can to keep them and our colleagues safe in store, as we have since the start of the pandemic. These additional measures will make our stores an even safer place to shop and work during the coming months.”

The full details of coronavirus safety measures at Asda can be found here.

Tesco

While Tesco declined to provide a comment, the supermarket said they have 'good availability in stores and online', adding they 'are not experiencing any shortages'.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Tesco had about 600,000 weekly slots for online shopping, and have more than doubled the capacity since to 1.5million.

The retailer say they 'continue to follow all Government guidance' and have 'extensive social distancing measures in all stores' to ensure shoppers can maintain a safe distance.

The full details of coronavirus safety meaures at Tesco can be found here.

Morrisons

We contacted Morrisons, but the company did not respond to our request for a comment.

Sainsbury's

In a short statement, a Sainsbury's spokesperson told us: "We aren’t currently restricting products."

The full details of coronavirus safety meaures at Sainsbury's can be found here.

M&S

We contacted M&S, but the company declined to comment.

Waitrose

A spokesperson from Waitrose told us: "We are holding good levels in all key product areas and we have also looked at the items people bought early in lockdown and planned ahead.

"We would like to reassure customers that there is no need to worry about buying more than they need."

The full details of coronavirus safety meaures at Waitrose can be found here.

Aldi

In an open letter to customers, Aldi CEO Giles Hurley said: "As we continue to battle this virus together, I want to reassure you that the comprehensive safety measures we put in place in our stores at the start of the pandemic are still very much in place – and will remain so for as long as they are necessary."

These measures include:

A traffic light system at store entrances to manage the number of people in stores at any one time

Protective screens at all 7,000 of our checkouts

Social distancing markers in store

NHS, blue light and vulnerable priority access hours

Sanitisation stations at store entrances

Clear signs throughout stores to advise customers on how to shop safely, in line with the latest Government guidance

Contactless payments increased to £45

Mr Hurley added: "We ask that customers continue to wear a face covering when shopping with us, unless they are exempt from doing so. Our store colleagues will also continue to wear face coverings whilst working in store.

"I would like to reassure you that our stores remain fully stocked and ask that you continue to shop considerately.

"There is no need to buy more than you usually would. We have remained open for our customers throughout the pandemic and will continue to have daily deliveries, often multiple times a day, across all of our products.

"We also know many of our customers still need additional support. To those vulnerable customers, please rest assured that the measures we introduced to give you safe access to affordable food, such as early opening times from Monday to Saturday will continue.

"We are also trialling a number of initiatives including an on-demand grocery home delivery in partnership with Deliveroo to help those who cannot currently visit our stores. To find out if your local store offers this service please visit aldi.co.uk/deliveroo.

"We have also launched today a click and collect trial at our Allendale Road store in Loughborough which we hope to extend to your local Aldi in the near future. To find out more please visit groceries.aldi.co.uk.

"While in store, we kindly ask that you try to maintain a safe distance from others at all times, shop by yourself whenever possible and use contactless payment methods if you can.

"I will of course keep you updated on any new steps we are taking, and please rest assured that we are as committed as ever to providing you with a quick, safe and affordable shopping experience every time you visit Aldi."

The full details of coronavirus safety meaures at Aldi can be found here.

Lidl

A spokesperson from Lidl told us: "We are not currently experiencing any product shortages and have good availability in stores."

The full details of coronavirus safety meaures at Lidl can be found here.

Co-op

A spokesperson from the Co-op told us: "We’ve no plans to implement restrictions as we’re not seeing any panic buying."

The full details of coronavirus safety meaures at the Co-op can be found here.

What have the British Retail Consortium said?

Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers have done an excellent job in ensuring customers have access to food and necessities throughout this pandemic.

"Since March, retail businesses have strengthened their supply chains as well as investing hundreds of millions to make stores safe and secure for customers; this includes perspex screens, social distancing measures and additional hygiene measures. As such, retail remains a safe space for consumers, even under future lockdowns.

“Supply chains are stronger than ever before and we do not anticipate any issues in the availability of food or other goods under a future lockdown. Nonetheless, we urge consumers to be considerate of others and shop as they normally would.”