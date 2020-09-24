BUS companies in Wales have been granted a further £84.6 million from the Welsh Government so they can meet the challenges of coronavirus and run more services despite a fall in passengers.
With a drop in the number of people travelling, and the necessity of social distancing measures being in place, bus companies have seen revenue drop in recent months.
To keep the industry running the Welsh Government has stepped in to provide funding.
In August, £10 million was confirmed to help transport more people to school, college and work, and this latest funding brings total support to £140million.
Lee Waters, deputy minister for economy and transport, said: “We want bus services to be meeting the needs of passengers, even in these challenging times. Our continued funding demonstrates our commitment to getting as many services as possible running in a safe way.
“The funding will provide some longer-term stability, and given ongoing uncertainties we’ll continue to work closely with local authorities and bus operators to deliver services.”
