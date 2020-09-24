A MAN is due to stand trial early next year to face assault, a threat to kill and witness intimidation charges.
Gareth Hyde, 41, is accused of committing the alleged offences in the Torfaen and Caerphilly county areas between August and September 2019.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
The defendant denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent, inflicting grievous bodily harm, threatening to destroy property by burning it down, causing actual bodily harm, threats to kill and witness intimidation.
MORE NEWS
He was represented at Cardiff Crown Court by Sophie Sharpe and the prosecution by Janet McDonald.
Judge Niclas Parry set a trial date of February 1.
Hyde, of Plains Lane, Littleport, Cambridgeshire, was remanded in custody.
Comments are closed on this article.