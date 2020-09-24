BAKERY chain Greggs has stopped production at one of their factories following an outbreak in cases of coronavirus.
The company say a 'small number' of the 300 workers at a factory based to the north of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne have tested positive for Covid-19.
Production has stopped as a result of the outbreak, and Greggs have said they are working with local public health teams to 'minimise the impact on the wider community'.
What have Greggs said about the outbreak?
A Greggs spokesperson said: "Following a small number of colleagues having tested positive for Covid-19 at our Balliol manufacturing facility, we have taken the decision to temporarily stop production as a precautionary measure to keep our teams as safe as possible."
Will there be any shortages in stock at Greggs branches?
According to Sky News, Greggs said that while production had been halted, the company have a 'large reserve of frozen stock which would ensure supplies reach their 1,700 shops around the UK'.
The Greggs spokesperson added: "We do not foresee any stock shortages in our shops at this time."
