AN MP has slammed the UK Government for failing to help holidaymakers from locked down areas in South Wales.

Caerphilly MP Wayne David, had called for refunds to be provided to people from the county borough who were prevented from going on holiday due to local lockdown.

People in Caerphilly are currently unable to travel outside of the area to go on holiday, and Newport and Blaenau Gwent have this week joined the county borough in local lockdowns to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Welsh Government has said that tour operators should provide refunds to those who are unable to travel, but tour operators say the only guidance they recognise is from the UK Government.

READ MORE:

Mr David raised the matter in the House of Commons, but the UK Government refused to say whether would-be holidaymakers would receive a refund.

The Caerphilly MP asked the question of health and social care secretary Matt Hancock, who declined to comment.

Then Gerald Jones, MP for Merthyr and Rhymney, raised the issue with the Prime Minister. However, Boris Johnson said he was previously unaware of the issue and declined to give any commitments.

Mr David said: "I am extremely disappointed that the government in Westminster has refused to help would-be holidaymakers in South Wales.

"The Welsh Government has said that refunds ought to be paid, but the power on this issue rests with the UK Government.

"UK Ministers have so far refused to state that refunds must be paid, but I and other Labour MPs from South Wales will keep on fighting."