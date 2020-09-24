A MAN is to go on trial in the new year after he pleaded not guilty to a drug trafficking allegation.
Howard Reynolds, 43, of Oakley Street, Newport, denied the possession of amphetamine with intent to supply in the city on June 3, 2019.
He appeared for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is due to stand trial on January 27, 2021.
Reynolds was granted bail.
