AN ASTEROID measuring approximately 4.3 to 9.7 metres in diameter will fly-by Earth today.
At an estimated distance of 17,556 miles from our planet, Asteroid 2020 SW will speed by at around five miles per second.
Follow the link to the online virtual telescope to view the passage of the asteroid at virtualtelescope.eu/2020/09/21/near-earth-asteroid-2020-sw-extremely-close-encounter-online-observations-23-sept-2020/ or via YouTube here.
While calculations show no risk of impact, (at least not for the next 50 years as calculations have only been made up until then), the rock will pass quite close in astronomical terms, approaching nearer than television and meteorological satellites which orbit at around 22,300 miles for Earth's surface.
Passing by Earth will actually be a life-changing event for asteroid 2020 SW.
It's such a small asteroid that Earth's gravity is expected to change the space rock's course which may have a bearing on future encounters.
