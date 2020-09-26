TAKE a look inside the most expensive hotels rooms in Gwent and dare to dream of a night away there - when the coronavirus restrictions are eased, of course.

If you can spare more than £150 for a one night stay then maybe it’s time to book into one of these glamorous rooms.

From marble bathrooms to roaring fireplaces and golf courses, here are the most luxurious hotels rooms on Booking.com in South Wales:

The Manor House at Celtic Manor, Newport

Manor four-poster

£191

The four star country house hotel oozes history and charm combined with all the luxurious facilities of a world-class resort and is fit for the rich and famous.

If you don't mind forking out £191 for a staycation then you can make the most of the ammenities on offer including the renound golf club, cellar bar and Pad Asian restaurant.

The Manor House is a four-star 19th century property which has retained many original features including wood-panelled walles and a sweeping staircase.

The grand four poster room oozes elegance and nobility, from its patterned soft furnishings to the antique-inspired furniture.

The room is complete with an en suite and designer Elemis toiletries.

St Pierre Marriot Hotel and Country Club, Chepstow

King suite with courtyard view

£210

St Pierre Marriot Hotel and Country Club is steeped in history from the moment you walk through the 16th century gatehouse. Housed within a historic 14th-century manor home in Chepstow the hotel is surrounded by 400 acres of parkland.

With everything you need for a posh get-away this manor house is home to two golf courses, a fitness club, spa and two restaurants - so you won't need to leave.

The king suite with a courtyard view will set you back £210 and the room boasts a four poster bed, lounge and dining area.

The Glen Yr Afon House Hotel, Usk

Double room

£160

This award winning four-star wedding venue and hotel is nestled in Usk overlooking the banks of the River Usk.

Described as a haven of peace and tranquillity all 28 rooms in this Victorian villa have been individually designed ensuring they retain character, charm and style.

The Glen Yr Afon House Hotel is also home to the award-winning Clarkes restaurant which serves a choice of light bites and an à la carte menu each evening.

For £160 a night you can stay in the traditional double room which boasts a four poster, extra long bed and flat screen TV.

The room also has a beautiful en suite fit with a bath or shower as well as complimentary toiletries.

Parkway Hotel and Spa, Cwmbran

Penthouse suite

£250

Set in over 7 acres of gardens the Parkway Hotel & Spa in Cwmbran boasts a leisure club with a 20 yard swimming pool, sauna and spa bath.

The hotel is home to the Ravello's Restaurant and lounge with a real log fire to keep you cosy in the coming months.

Facilities at the hotel and spa include snooker and billiard tables, outside chess and boules green as well as a badminton and croquet lawn.

Described as the best room in the house, the penthouse suite has a gorgeous etra large bed plus a separate living area with a pull-out sofa bed.

The luxurious bathroom has a free standing feature roll top bathtub and large walk-in wardrobe. There is even a balcony that spans the ful length of the suite.

All prices correct at the time of publishing for a one night stay on Saturday 14 November 2020.

Would you pay this much to stay in one of these hotels? Let us know in the comments.