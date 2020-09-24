Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

FOR mobile gamers, few things can enhance and benefit your experience more than a good micro SD card. MicroSD cards make it possible to store dozens of downloaded games on your mobile device or your Nintendo Switch. MicroSD cards can also be used to enhance your phone’s camera features. Want to record plenty of high-quality 4K videos? A micro SD card can make it possible.

Finding a microSD card that suits your needs can be a little confusing. They come in a range of different sizes, write speeds and speed classes. Size refers to the number of GB, write speeds are determined in MB/sec while speed classes are denoted with “V” number.

If you’re looking for a micro SD card to increase the storage on your phone or tablet, you should also look out for its “App performance,” denoted by an 'A1' or 'A2' logo.

Amazon has recently lowered the prices of two popular microSD cards — the PNY 128GB and the SanDisk 128GB. Let’s take a closer look at what these two cards can offer.

Firstly, the PNY has a capacity of 128GB, a write speed of 100MB/sec, a speed class of V10, and an app performance level of A1.

What does all of this actually mean? Well, with a 128GB capacity, it will drastically increase your current capacity, while still being compatible with most phones. With the high write speed of 100MB/sec, it should perform as quickly as the best microSD cards on the market. With its V10 standard, it will just about support high-quality video recordings. It also has an app performance rating of A1 which means it should perform well for a phone or tablet.

Get the PNY microSD card (128GB) for £17.42, down from £25.79 on Amazon.

The SanDisk option is a little pricier but it does have one crucial difference. While the PNY is V10 and A1, the SanDisk boasts a V30 and an A2. Essentially, this means it will perform at a slightly higher quality. If you are interested in recording UHD video or you appreciate the highest quality gaming experience, investing in this more advanced microSD card may prove to be worth it!

Get the SanDisk microSD card (128GB) for £21.99, down from £36.99 on Amazon.

