THE makers of rice brand Uncle Ben's have revealed a new name for the product following an outcry from shoppers.

The popular line of rice and side dishes has been fronted by the image of an old black man called Uncle Ben since 1946.

However, in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement earlier in the year, customers criticised the brand for perpetuating racial stereotypes.

What is the new name for Uncle Ben's?

Mars Food, the company behind the brand, announced on Wednesday, September 23, that Uncle Ben's will be renamed as Ben’s Original.

The company said the move will signal the brand’s ambition to 'create a more inclusive future while maintaining its commitment to producing the world’s best rice'.

“Over the last several weeks, we have listened to thousands of consumers, our own Associates and other stakeholders from around the world,” said Fiona Dawson, Global President of Mars Food, Multisales and Global Customers.

“We understand the inequities that were associated with the name and face of the previous brand, and as we announced in June, we have committed to change.”

The company has also committed to removing the image on the packaging.

What has the brand said about the move?

"We will change our name to Ben’s Original as well as remove the image on our packaging to create more equitable iconography. This change signals our ambition to create a more inclusive future while maintaining our commitment to producing the world’s best rice.

"We are not just changing our name and the image on the package, but also taking action to enhance inclusion and equity—and that comes with a new brand purpose to create opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table.

"Our community outreach programs will ensure underserved communities have access to the nutritious meals we all deserve.

"We will also help culinary entrepreneurs of all colors get educational opportunities so their ideas and voices can be appreciated by all. This work will begin in the U.S., where we will partner with National Urban League to support aspiring Black chefs through scholarships, and we will then expand our efforts to support other underserved communities around the world.

"In addition, in Greenville, Mississippi – where our brand has been produced in the U.S. for more than 40 years – we will invest to address issues that have plagued this region of the U.S. for generations.

"This programming will focus on enhancing educational opportunities for more than 7,500 area students, as well as furthering access to fresh foods.

"These initial steps are in addition to commitments from Mars, Incorporated to continue to improve racial equity throughout our business, from increased representation in our workforce, leadership and talent pipeline, to better utilizing our spend, specifically among our suppliers, to drive positive change.

"While implementing an evolution on this scale will be a complex process that will take considerable time, there is no better time than right now. We will begin production of our new brand identity immediately and Ben’s Original will begin reaching store shelves early next year.

"We hope you continue to welcome us to your dinner table, as we work to ensure everyone is always welcome at ours."

When will the changes take place?

Ben’s Original packaging will begin reaching store shelves in 2021.