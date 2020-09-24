SIXTY-one more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Gwent today, with 30 in Blaenau Gwent, 15 in Caerphilly and six in Newport.

There were a further 348 cases confirmed across Wales today, and one more coronavirus-related death, in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area that includes locked down Rhondda Cynon Taf (76 new cases) and Merthyr Tydfil (25).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,606, according to Public Health Wales.

The case rate per 100,000 population in Blaenau Gwent for the past week is now 167.1, the highest among Wales' 22 council areas.

More than one-in-10 people tested in Blaenau Gwent in the past week have tested positive, based on the number of positive results against tests carried out (11.4 per cent). That too is currently the highest positive test rate in Wales.

Torfaen had nine new cases confirmed, for the second day in a row, and Monmouthshire had one.

In Caerphilly, where First Minister Mark Drakeford and health minister Vaughan Gething say they are cautiously optimistic at falling case numbers, the weekly rate is now 35.3 per 100,000 population.

This is now the lowest of the six locked down areas in South Wales.

The weekly case rate in Newport is 45.3 per 100,000, while in Rhondda Cynon Taff it is 147.5, and in Merthyr Tydfil, 135.5.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today can be found as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 76

Swansea - 41

Cardiff - 39

Blaenau Gwent - 30

Merthyr Tydfil - 28

Carmarthenshire - 25

Bridgend - 17

Caerphilly - 15

Flintshire - 10

Torfaen - nine

Neath Port Talbot - eight

Conwy - seven

Newport - six

Wrexham - five

Gwynedd - four

Vale of Glamorgan - four

Powys - four

Denbighshire - three

Pembrokeshire - three

Anglesey - two

Monmouthshire - one

Ceredigion - one

Unknown location - none

Resident outside Wales - 10

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.