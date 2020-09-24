DESPITE local lockdown drive-in cinema in Newport will go ahead.

As previously reported, Adventure Drive-in is bringing a packed schedule of films to Newport's Tredegar House from today (September 24) until Sunday (September 27).

Due to local lockdown - meaning people cannot leave or enter Newport without good reason - those attending must only be from Newport.

The event itself is contact-free and socially-distanced.

A spokesman for Adventure Drive-in said: “The events are still taking place at Newport this weekend.

“Anyone who was planning to visit from a different area will be able to claim a full refund via the website.”

For those outside Newport who booked tickets but now are unable to attend due to the local lockdown, visit adventuredrivein.co.uk

Tickets are running out – if you’re from Newport and want to enjoy this retro experience you can book tickets here.

Bring your own food and drink; toilets will be available on-site.

Here's the full schedule for the drive-in cinema at Tredegar House:

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 24:

Knives Out (certificate 12A) at 2pm.

A whodunnit starring Daniel Craig as the detective tasked with finding the murderer among a family of oddballs.

Grease (PG) at 6pm.

The classic musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as the summer lovebirds who find themselves in the same high school.

Joker (15) at 9.45pm.

Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his portrayal of the iconic Gotham City villain in this origin story.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:

Walk The Line (12A) at 2pm.

Another award-winning film starring Phoenix, who this time plays music legend Johnny Cash in this 2005 biopic.

Dirty Dancing (12A) at 6.15pm.

This classic romance tale tells the story of a woman who falls in love with her dance teacher.

The Invisible Man (15) at 10pm.

A 2020 film based on the classic science fiction novel, starring Elizabeth Moss as a woman convinced her boyfriend's death was not all it seemed.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

The Goonies (12A) at 2pm.

A classic childhood friendship story about a group of young, adventurous misfits who find a mysterious treasure map.

Pretty Woman (15) at 6pm.

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts star in this 1990 rom-com about a rich businessman who hires an escort to play his girlfriend.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:

Back To The Future (PG) at 2pm.

Michael J Fox is Marty McFly, the 1980s kid who unwittingly gets sent to the 1950s in an eccentric scientist's time-travelling car.

Stand By Me (15) at 6pm.

This coming-of-age film is based on a story by Stephen King, and follows a group of friends on their journey to find a missing boy.

The Blues Brothers (15) at 9.30pm.

This musical stars John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as two wacky singers "on a mission from God" to save their old orphanage.