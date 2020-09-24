AN EXHIBITION showing the impact of coronavirus in Newport has been postponed – due to coronavirus.
Newportonian’s Scope on Coronavirus – which features large printed photography of the impact of coronavirus in Newport city centre – was due to go on display at The Holbrook Studio tomorrow but restrictions have delayed this.
Lloyd Miller, who created the exhibition, said: “Due to local lockdown my exhibition will have to be postponed and will possibly be rescheduled for December.
“I will make the decision in two weeks’ time after the local lockdown review.
“It’s a shame but it’s absolutely necessary – I’m sorry for any inconvenience.”
READ MORE:
- Kate Middleton helped choose this Newport photo for exhibition
- 'Keep Wales safe': NHS covid-19 app launches in Wales and England today
- Asteroid the 'size of a bus' will hurtle past Earth today - here's what you need to know
‘Newportonian’s Scope on Coronavirus’ is funded by Arts Council Wales.
The photos within the gallery will also be sent to Public Archives, National Library of Wales, Gwent Archives and Newport City Council.