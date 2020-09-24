A MAN has admitted sending a number of indecent or grossly offensive electronic messages and possessing extreme pornographic images.
Jonathan Lewis, 47, of Hereford Road, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to 15 offences at a hearing before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant admitted 12 charges of sending an indecent or grossly offensive electronic communication and three of the possession of extreme pornography.
The offences were committed between June 2017 and November 2018.
MORE NEWS
Lewis was represented by David Elias QC and the prosecution by Andrew Davies.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned sentence to October 12 and the defendant was granted conditional bail.
Comments are closed on this article.