A RUGBY club has objected to council plans which would see the loss of one of the last playing fields in Ystrad Mynach.

Penallta RFC currently play more than 60 matches a year, as well as holding training sessions, on the council-owned playing field off Caerphilly Road.

But plans to expand the nearby Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre - currently out for public consultation - would lead to the loss of the playing field which is used by the club as its main pitch.

Chairman of the club, Gareth Davies, has urged the council to consider alternative sites for the development.

He said: “We do not object to the school which does a lot of fantastic things for the borough and the community, but if they take that field from us the second field that we use is subject to flooding and often in the winter it is just not playable.

“There should have been a more suitable place for the school in the early stages as there are plenty of brownfield sites in the Caerphilly borough which would have been more suitable.

“It is our main pitch and the only viable option for us would be to move to the pitch at the Sue Noake Leisure Centre.”

Mr Davies said that since 2009 the club has lost the use of several pitches due to developments such as a police station and hospital.

There are concerns over moving to the Sue Noakes site due to the suitability of the location.

Ward councillor Martyn James said the proposals would risk leaving Ystrad Mynach without any rugby, football or cricket pitches.

“This is the last playing field in Ystrad Mynach,” he said.

“The other two are not playable because they flood.

“The only other place we have got is a sport centre which is a good 20-25 minute walk across two busy roads and parking is very limited there.”

Cllr James has called for other sites to be considered for the school development, which he says the community and rugby club support.

Caerphilly council says the special needs school needs to expand due to increasing demand - and it has the opportunity to use Welsh Government funding to progress plans for the site.

A council spokesman said: “If agreed, these plans would lead to the loss of an adjacent council-owned playing field.

“We are currently holding discussions with Penallta Rugby Club, who regularly use the site, to identify alternative sites for them to use if the development proceeds.

“It is important to note that we are still in the early stages of these proposals, which are still subject to consultation and planning permission.

“We recognise the role that Penallta Rugby Club plays within the local community, so we are working hard to agree a way forward in the best interests of all parties.”