THE Wales Air Ambulance landed in Argoed earlier today after being called to a patient in need of "urgent medical attention".
At around 8.15am the air ambulance, along with one emergency ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to an address in the Cwm Argoed area of the town.
The individual in need of attention was conveyed by road to hospital in Newport.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today, 24 September, at approximately 08:13am to reports of a patient needing urgent medical attention at an address in Argoed.
"One patient was taken by road to Royal Gwent Hospital.”