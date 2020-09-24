THE latest countries to be added to the UK's Quarantine List have been revealed.

Here's a round-up of the latest developments.

Which countries have been ADDED from the list?

Denmark, Slovakia, Iceland and the Caribbean island of Curacao have been removed from the Government’s list of travel corridors - meaning travellers arriving in England from those countries after 4am on Saturday, September 26, must self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Writing on Twitter, Grant Shapps said: “Data shows we need to remove Denmark, Slovakia, Iceland, and Curacao from the Travel Corridor list.

"If you arrive in the UK from these destinations after 4am this Saturday, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."

Denmark is currently recording a seven-day rate of 65.2 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 33.8 a week ago.

A rate of 20 is the threshold above which officials consider triggering quarantine conditions.

Iceland and Slovakia are also at risk of having quarantine measures introduced, with rates of 80.4 and 25.9 respectively.

Other countries above or near the threshold include Greece (20.9) and Italy (18.4).

The rates in the UK and Ireland are 47.3 and 38.3 respectively.

The figures have been calculated by the PA news agency based on data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Which countries have been REMOVED from the list?

None have been removed this week.

Mr Shapps added: “We will not be adding any destinations to the Travel Corridor list this week.

"Remember: You MUST complete a Passenger Locator Form by law if you enter the UK.

"This protects public health and ensures those who need to are complying with self-isolation rules.

“Also please don’t forget that you MUST self-isolate (quarantine) when returning from a non-exempt country, or face fines which start at £1,000.”

For the latest information on travel restrictions, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-advice-novel-coronavirus.