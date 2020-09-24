CAERPHILLY can expect to remain under local lockdown for “at least” another seven days, according to Health Minister Vaughan Gething.

Speaking exclusively to the South Wales Argus, Mr Gething said that, despite signs being promising in the region, there would not be a de-escalation of the restrictions for at least a week.

He said that the Welsh Government were “cautiously optimistic” following a review of the local lockdown across the county borough.

However, he stressed that any future changes to the measures would be reliant upon conditions being favourable.

“It must be safe in order for us to make these changes,” he said.

“I’m grateful that to the public for playing their part.

“People are following the measures.”

Despite the overall praise for the public effort in ensuring that the new local lockdown restrictions were adhered to for the most part, Mr Gething spoke of concern that this may wain as the restrictions continue.

“I’m obviously concerned that people follow the rules,” he said.

He said that part of the reason that many may feel less inclined to follow the rules this time, as opposed to in March, may be people are “fatigued by the rules”.

“People should reflect on the harm of the first wave of coronavirus,” he said.

“I’m not asking people to follow the rules to make myself happy.

“I’m doing it to keep them safe.”

Mr Gething also welcomed the news that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak would be implementing a new raft of measures to take the place of the furlough scheme.

As part of a package of measures the Chancellor said the new jobs support scheme was aimed at protecting “viable” roles rather than all posts which have been kept going as a result of state support under the furlough programme.

“I’m pleased it wasn’t ended on a cliff-edge,” he said.

“It’s important people don’t feel hopeless about their jobs.

“As health minister I know that when unemployment is up it has an effect on health.”

Under the terms of the new scheme, the Government will top up the wages of people working at least a third of their normal hours.